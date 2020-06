Amenities

Located in the lovely gated community of Woodland Oaks village in Schertz just 1.8 miles off of Interstate 35. This beautiful four bedroom home has a massive master bedroom 18x18 with updated master bath. All four bedrooms are located upstairs. The living room boasts built-in shelving and a wood burning fire place. The open kitchen is inviting and set up for easy entertaining. There's a covered Patio, 2 car garage and access to highly rated schools.