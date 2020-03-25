2401 Hidden Grove Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage pool fireplace game room

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Beautiful home with 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, game room and 2 car garage! - Beautiful home with 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, game room and 2 car garage! Cozy brick fireplace in the living room! Enjoy cooking in the large kitchen, with built-in microwave! Ceramic tile and laminate wood floors throughout the first floor! Spacious master suite has separate whirlpool garden tub and shower! Spend relaxing evening on the back patio, surrounded by mature trees! Great location near Randolph AFB and Fort Sam!



(RLNE3389026)