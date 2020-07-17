16906 Spirit Brook

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave oven refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Attractive town-home located on the Northeast side of Selma, Tx. Near 1604 and I-35. In the subdivision, Retreat at Retama Park, near the Forum where you have access to shopping and entertainment and also close proximity to Randolph Air force base. This town-home includes a private fenced in backyard, one car garage, two-car driveway. Inside you will find modern stain concrete floor, granite countertops, accent ceiling with ceiling fans. In the kitchen, you have an electric oven, built-in microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, washer and dryer hookups.