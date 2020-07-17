All apartments in Schertz
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:57 AM

16906 Spirit Brook

16906 Spirit Brk · (210) 997-0763
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16906 Spirit Brk, Schertz, TX 78154

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$1,300

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Attractive town-home located on the Northeast side of Selma, Tx. Near 1604 and I-35. In the subdivision, Retreat at Retama Park, near the Forum where you have access to shopping and entertainment and also close proximity to Randolph Air force base. This town-home includes a private fenced in backyard, one car garage, two-car driveway. Inside you will find modern stain concrete floor, granite countertops, accent ceiling with ceiling fans. In the kitchen, you have an electric oven, built-in microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, washer and dryer hookups.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16906 Spirit Brook have any available units?
16906 Spirit Brook has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16906 Spirit Brook have?
Some of 16906 Spirit Brook's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16906 Spirit Brook currently offering any rent specials?
16906 Spirit Brook is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16906 Spirit Brook pet-friendly?
No, 16906 Spirit Brook is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Schertz.
Does 16906 Spirit Brook offer parking?
Yes, 16906 Spirit Brook offers parking.
Does 16906 Spirit Brook have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16906 Spirit Brook does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16906 Spirit Brook have a pool?
No, 16906 Spirit Brook does not have a pool.
Does 16906 Spirit Brook have accessible units?
No, 16906 Spirit Brook does not have accessible units.
Does 16906 Spirit Brook have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16906 Spirit Brook has units with dishwashers.
Does 16906 Spirit Brook have units with air conditioning?
No, 16906 Spirit Brook does not have units with air conditioning.
