1644 Mountain Brook · No Longer Available
Location

1644 Mountain Brook, Schertz, TX 78154

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
game room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
This beautifully updated home is now available in the heart of Schertz. The home features lovely hardwood floors in the family room w/ neutral colors & lots of natural light. Kitchen is open to the breakfast & family room & has lots of counter space as well as a breakfast bar. The master suite is downstairs & has full bath, w/ large walk-in closet. Upstairs features game room, w/ 4 additional bedrooms w/ lots of space to play as well as two additional bathrooms. Big patio in back for entertaining. Come see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1644 Mountain Brook have any available units?
1644 Mountain Brook doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Schertz, TX.
What amenities does 1644 Mountain Brook have?
Some of 1644 Mountain Brook's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1644 Mountain Brook currently offering any rent specials?
1644 Mountain Brook is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1644 Mountain Brook pet-friendly?
No, 1644 Mountain Brook is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Schertz.
Does 1644 Mountain Brook offer parking?
Yes, 1644 Mountain Brook offers parking.
Does 1644 Mountain Brook have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1644 Mountain Brook does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1644 Mountain Brook have a pool?
No, 1644 Mountain Brook does not have a pool.
Does 1644 Mountain Brook have accessible units?
No, 1644 Mountain Brook does not have accessible units.
Does 1644 Mountain Brook have units with dishwashers?
No, 1644 Mountain Brook does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1644 Mountain Brook have units with air conditioning?
No, 1644 Mountain Brook does not have units with air conditioning.
