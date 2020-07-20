1644 Mountain Brook

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated walk in closets game room

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

This beautifully updated home is now available in the heart of Schertz. The home features lovely hardwood floors in the family room w/ neutral colors & lots of natural light. Kitchen is open to the breakfast & family room & has lots of counter space as well as a breakfast bar. The master suite is downstairs & has full bath, w/ large walk-in closet. Upstairs features game room, w/ 4 additional bedrooms w/ lots of space to play as well as two additional bathrooms. Big patio in back for entertaining. Come see!