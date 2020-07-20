1644 Mountain Brook

Amenities
This beautifully updated home is now available in the heart of Schertz. The home features lovely hardwood floors in the family room w/ neutral colors & lots of natural light. Kitchen is open to the breakfast & family room & has lots of counter space as well as a breakfast bar. The master suite is downstairs & has full bath, w/ large walk-in closet. Upstairs features game room, w/ 4 additional bedrooms w/ lots of space to play as well as two additional bathrooms. Big patio in back for entertaining. Come see!