1369 WAGON WHEEL

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated walk in closets bathtub

This gorgeous well-maintained home is handicap accessible. Home features ceramic tile and laminate wood flooring throughout. The kitchen has a large island with breakfast bar, spacious secondary bedrooms, separate master suite with a fully remodeled bathroom. Master bath has gorgeous ceramic tile, glass shower enclosure, garden tub, separate vanities, and large walk-in closet. Back yard has extended concrete patio that is partially covered, with privacy fence and sprinkler system.Will be a joy to call home!