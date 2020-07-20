All apartments in Schertz
Find more places like 1369 WAGON WHEEL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Schertz, TX
/
1369 WAGON WHEEL
Last updated May 9 2019 at 10:50 PM

1369 WAGON WHEEL

1369 Wagon Wheel · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Schertz
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1369 Wagon Wheel, Schertz, TX 78154

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
This gorgeous well-maintained home is handicap accessible. Home features ceramic tile and laminate wood flooring throughout. The kitchen has a large island with breakfast bar, spacious secondary bedrooms, separate master suite with a fully remodeled bathroom. Master bath has gorgeous ceramic tile, glass shower enclosure, garden tub, separate vanities, and large walk-in closet. Back yard has extended concrete patio that is partially covered, with privacy fence and sprinkler system.Will be a joy to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1369 WAGON WHEEL have any available units?
1369 WAGON WHEEL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Schertz, TX.
What amenities does 1369 WAGON WHEEL have?
Some of 1369 WAGON WHEEL's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1369 WAGON WHEEL currently offering any rent specials?
1369 WAGON WHEEL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1369 WAGON WHEEL pet-friendly?
No, 1369 WAGON WHEEL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Schertz.
Does 1369 WAGON WHEEL offer parking?
Yes, 1369 WAGON WHEEL offers parking.
Does 1369 WAGON WHEEL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1369 WAGON WHEEL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1369 WAGON WHEEL have a pool?
No, 1369 WAGON WHEEL does not have a pool.
Does 1369 WAGON WHEEL have accessible units?
Yes, 1369 WAGON WHEEL has accessible units.
Does 1369 WAGON WHEEL have units with dishwashers?
No, 1369 WAGON WHEEL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1369 WAGON WHEEL have units with air conditioning?
No, 1369 WAGON WHEEL does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sycamore Creek Apartments
1000 Elbel Rd
Schertz, TX 78154

Similar Pages

Schertz 2 BedroomsSchertz 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Schertz Apartments with BalconiesSchertz Apartments with Gyms
Schertz Studio ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX
Alamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TX
Bulverde, TXKenedy, TXCastroville, TXWimberley, TXMcQueeney, TXCanyon Lake, TXTimberwood Park, TXCibolo, TXHelotes, TXKirby, TXPleasanton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District