1113 MORNINGMIST LN

Amenities
Great corner lot home now available in the coveted Dove Meadows subdivision. This home features a great open floor plan with an eat-in kitchen and a separate dining room. No carpet downstairs for easy cleanup. Relax by the cozy fireplace in the family room. Enjoy the spacious master suite upstairs with a full bath and a huge walk-in closet. Entertain in the spacious back yard with lots of room to run and play. Property is close to Randolph AFB, IH-35/I-10 Access, and The Forum which has plenty of shopping.