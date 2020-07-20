1113 MORNINGMIST LN

Amenities

garage walk in closets fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Great corner lot home now available in the coveted Dove Meadows subdivision. This home features a great open floor plan with an eat-in kitchen and a separate dining room. No carpet downstairs for easy cleanup. Relax by the cozy fireplace in the family room. Enjoy the spacious master suite upstairs with a full bath and a huge walk-in closet. Entertain in the spacious back yard with lots of room to run and play. Property is close to Randolph AFB, IH-35/I-10 Access, and The Forum which has plenty of shopping.