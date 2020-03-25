All apartments in Schertz
10491 Hunter Heights · (210) 528-8743
Location

10491 Hunter Heights, Schertz, TX 78154

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,950

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3719 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
game room
media room
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Executive luxury home with open floor plan now available. This 5 bedroom, 4 full baths home features the master bedroom downstairs, stainless steel appliances with double ovens, granite counters, & smooth cooktop. The large game room upstairs features a grand adjacent balcony with beautiful views. Enjoy the media room completely furnished, 3 car garage, circular dr., and large covered patio all on over a half-acre lot. Home is in coveted SCUCISD and near Randolph AFB, Fort Sam & SAMMC. Come see this luxury home today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10491 Hunter Heights have any available units?
10491 Hunter Heights has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10491 Hunter Heights have?
Some of 10491 Hunter Heights's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10491 Hunter Heights currently offering any rent specials?
10491 Hunter Heights isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10491 Hunter Heights pet-friendly?
No, 10491 Hunter Heights is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Schertz.
Does 10491 Hunter Heights offer parking?
Yes, 10491 Hunter Heights does offer parking.
Does 10491 Hunter Heights have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10491 Hunter Heights does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10491 Hunter Heights have a pool?
No, 10491 Hunter Heights does not have a pool.
Does 10491 Hunter Heights have accessible units?
No, 10491 Hunter Heights does not have accessible units.
Does 10491 Hunter Heights have units with dishwashers?
No, 10491 Hunter Heights does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10491 Hunter Heights have units with air conditioning?
No, 10491 Hunter Heights does not have units with air conditioning.
