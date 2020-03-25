10491 Hunter Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel game room media room

Executive luxury home with open floor plan now available. This 5 bedroom, 4 full baths home features the master bedroom downstairs, stainless steel appliances with double ovens, granite counters, & smooth cooktop. The large game room upstairs features a grand adjacent balcony with beautiful views. Enjoy the media room completely furnished, 3 car garage, circular dr., and large covered patio all on over a half-acre lot. Home is in coveted SCUCISD and near Randolph AFB, Fort Sam & SAMMC. Come see this luxury home today.