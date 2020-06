Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony game room refrigerator

Beautiful 2970 sq. ft. move in ready home. Great floor plan for a growing family close to Randolph AFB. Open Floor Plan with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a huge Game Room, Gourmet Kitchen with Large Island. This home has everything you need. Screen and surround sound in Media/Game room conveys. Refrigerator, washer and dryer also convey with the home. Large covered patio/deck for entertaining. Don't miss out...this one will go fast!!!