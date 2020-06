Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Great home in Savannah Square. Brand new paint in and out. Beautiful street in quiet neighborhood. 1.5 story with open plan. Master bedroom downstairs His and hers closets. Tile flooring downstairs and a large deck off the family room. 2nd bedrooms up with a loft for office space or extra living. Shaded backyard with screened in porch. Close to schools and all amenities. Convenient to Randolph AFB and easy commute to Fort Sam Houston.