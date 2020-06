Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

906 Chestnut Available 08/06/19 THREE BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM HOME FOR LEASE IN SAN MARCOS, TX STEPS FROM TEXAS STATE! - 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME WITH OVER 2,050 SQ. FT. SITTING ON 1 ACRE STEPS AWAY FROM TEXAS STATE UNIVERSITY. PROPERTY IS MULTI-FAMILY WITH CA/CH, STOVE, REFRIGERATOR, DISHWASHER, W/D CONNECTIONS. CATS AND DOGS OK (20 LB. LIMIT FOR DOGS). Garage/Out building NOT included, Gas must stay on (tenant responsibility) ****NO LOCATORS*****



WANT A SNEAK PEAK? TAKE A VIRTUAL 360 TOUR ON OUR VPIX SITE AT: https://www.vpix.net/753549.



**Note: Before house can be leased for move-in, potential tenants MUST physically tour the home prior to filling out an application.



(RLNE4579853)