Amenities

pet friendly garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3/2 duplex available first part of August. Laminate flooring, and other amenities, in a great neighborhood. Duplex out side of "other" college duplex areas - but near enough to bike or walk if wanted. Great opportunity to live in a 3 bedroom duplex that is pet friendly. Call TX Real Estate today.