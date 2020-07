Amenities

dishwasher ceiling fan refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher refrigerator Property Amenities

Big price reduction. Available NOW. 3 bedroom and 3 full baths. Unlike many SM,TX rentals, multiple unrelated tenants allowed. Surrounded by towering centennial oak trees. Fresh Paint and very clean. Like living in a tree house with great natural light. Walking distance to Texas State University and downtown San Marcos. Approximately 1 mile from IH35 with nearby Outlet Stores supporting over 145 retail stores, Convention Center & Amazon Fulfillment Center and Walmart Distribution.