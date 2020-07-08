All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated May 15 2020 at 4:07 AM

518 Shadow Point

518 Shadowpoint · No Longer Available
Location

518 Shadowpoint, San Marcos, TX 78666

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
all utils included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
***Pre Leasing For A July 2020 Move In***Desirable subdivision of Blanco River Village 2 bed/ 2 bath with open floor plan, laundry room with washer/ dryer, 2 car garage & fenced yard on a corner lot in the. Large wrap-around balcony upstairs Lots of upgrades including: granite counter tops, high ceilings upstairs, tile back splash in kitchen and wood flooring throughout. Subdivision has walking access to the Blanco River. Base Rent is $1475 /$1675.00 all bills paid includes water/waste water, electric, gas and internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 518 Shadow Point have any available units?
518 Shadow Point doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, TX.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 518 Shadow Point have?
Some of 518 Shadow Point's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 518 Shadow Point currently offering any rent specials?
518 Shadow Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 518 Shadow Point pet-friendly?
No, 518 Shadow Point is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 518 Shadow Point offer parking?
Yes, 518 Shadow Point offers parking.
Does 518 Shadow Point have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 518 Shadow Point offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 518 Shadow Point have a pool?
No, 518 Shadow Point does not have a pool.
Does 518 Shadow Point have accessible units?
No, 518 Shadow Point does not have accessible units.
Does 518 Shadow Point have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 518 Shadow Point has units with dishwashers.

