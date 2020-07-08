518 Shadow Point

Amenities
***Pre Leasing For A July 2020 Move In***Desirable subdivision of Blanco River Village 2 bed/ 2 bath with open floor plan, laundry room with washer/ dryer, 2 car garage & fenced yard on a corner lot in the. Large wrap-around balcony upstairs Lots of upgrades including: granite counter tops, high ceilings upstairs, tile back splash in kitchen and wood flooring throughout. Subdivision has walking access to the Blanco River. Base Rent is $1475 /$1675.00 all bills paid includes water/waste water, electric, gas and internet.