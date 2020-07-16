All apartments in San Marcos
267 Rush Haven
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:49 AM

267 Rush Haven

267 Rush Haven · (512) 470-9955
Location

267 Rush Haven, San Marcos, TX 78666

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,725

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1540 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very nice house on a corner lot in highly desirable Blanco River Village. Available in August. Conveniently located close to Texas State, downtown, and outlet malls. Recent paint, carpet upstairs, and wood laminate in downstairs living/dining area. Includes w/d, fridge, stove, microwave, and dishwasher. 2" faux blinds on all windows. Concrete patio and fenced backyard. Two car detached garage with 2 additional parking spaces. Automatic sprinkler system. House is located across from neighborhood park. Soccer field just down the street. LAWN CARE INCLUDED!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 267 Rush Haven have any available units?
267 Rush Haven has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 267 Rush Haven have?
Some of 267 Rush Haven's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 267 Rush Haven currently offering any rent specials?
267 Rush Haven is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 267 Rush Haven pet-friendly?
No, 267 Rush Haven is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 267 Rush Haven offer parking?
Yes, 267 Rush Haven offers parking.
Does 267 Rush Haven have units with washers and dryers?
No, 267 Rush Haven does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 267 Rush Haven have a pool?
No, 267 Rush Haven does not have a pool.
Does 267 Rush Haven have accessible units?
No, 267 Rush Haven does not have accessible units.
Does 267 Rush Haven have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 267 Rush Haven has units with dishwashers.
