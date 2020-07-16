267 Rush Haven

Amenities

Very nice house on a corner lot in highly desirable Blanco River Village. Available in August. Conveniently located close to Texas State, downtown, and outlet malls. Recent paint, carpet upstairs, and wood laminate in downstairs living/dining area. Includes w/d, fridge, stove, microwave, and dishwasher. 2" faux blinds on all windows. Concrete patio and fenced backyard. Two car detached garage with 2 additional parking spaces. Automatic sprinkler system. House is located across from neighborhood park. Soccer field just down the street. LAWN CARE INCLUDED!