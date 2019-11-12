257 Trestle Tree

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan ice maker

3 bed 3 bath has 1672 Sq Ft. It is a split level home with separate living areas down stairs. Comes with refrigerator in both units. Laundry closet inside with washer and dryer. Upstairs is 2 bed and 2 baths while downstairs is a 1 bed 1 bath. A covered patio and large balcony are perfect for outdoor lounging.