257 Trestle Tree
257 Trestle Tree

Location

257 Trestle Tree, San Marcos, TX 78666

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
ice maker
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bed 3 bath has 1672 Sq Ft. It is a split level home with separate living areas down stairs. Comes with refrigerator in both units. Laundry closet inside with washer and dryer. Upstairs is 2 bed and 2 baths while downstairs is a 1 bed 1 bath. A covered patio and large balcony are perfect for outdoor lounging.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 257 Trestle Tree have any available units?
257 Trestle Tree doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, TX.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 257 Trestle Tree have?
Some of 257 Trestle Tree's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 257 Trestle Tree currently offering any rent specials?
257 Trestle Tree is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 257 Trestle Tree pet-friendly?
No, 257 Trestle Tree is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 257 Trestle Tree offer parking?
Yes, 257 Trestle Tree offers parking.
Does 257 Trestle Tree have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 257 Trestle Tree offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 257 Trestle Tree have a pool?
No, 257 Trestle Tree does not have a pool.
Does 257 Trestle Tree have accessible units?
No, 257 Trestle Tree does not have accessible units.
Does 257 Trestle Tree have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 257 Trestle Tree has units with dishwashers.
