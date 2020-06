Amenities

Pre Leasing for June Move In**1 This 1 Bedroom 1 bath is in a well established neighborhood. Rent is $875, an additional $125 a month for all bills paid including: water/ waste water/ trash, gas, and electricity. This property is set up like a duplex and this is for the downstairs 1 bed/ 1 bath unit. Washer/dryer included located in the garage. Garage parking is reserved for the tenants in the upstairs unit.