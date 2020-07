Amenities

patio / balcony refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Well maintained, spacious home located in a quiet San Marcos neighborhood. Three bedrooms, 2 baths, and a covered patio that leads to a large, fenced in backyard. Access to a public park and close to CARTS and Texas State bus stops. Come rent your new home today!



NO SHOWINGS UNTIL JULY 1ST. Application link-https://smtxpropertymanagement.com/listings/detail/541480c4-7514-454d-8ee6-91c0a3cdb5ae