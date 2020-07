Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Available 06/08/20 Awesome apartment in a great location. - Property Id: 112476



Pre-leasing now for June move in.

Second floor unit. 1 bdr & 1 bth newly renovated with fresh paint, updated appliances and flooring. Excellent neighbors.

Locally owned and managed. Serious inquires only,

Please call 512-576-5669 for info.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/112476

Property Id 112476



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5674607)