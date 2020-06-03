All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:55 AM

1414 Clyde

1414 Clyde Street · No Longer Available
San Marcos
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Pool
Location

1414 Clyde Street, San Marcos, TX 78666
Westover

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1414 Clyde Available 07/06/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Stand Alone Home - Available 7/6.
This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home has tile flooring through out and features high ceilings, spacious rooms and a large fenced in back yard. Owner provides Fridge, Dishwasher, and Dishwasher. Washer and Dryer hook ups are on site in the two car garage.

Tenants are responsible for all utilities and lawn care.

Sorry, not really interested in pets.

Feel free to call for more information or a showing!
(512)-396-4580

(RLNE5779559)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1414 Clyde have any available units?
1414 Clyde doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, TX.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 1414 Clyde have?
Some of 1414 Clyde's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1414 Clyde currently offering any rent specials?
1414 Clyde is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1414 Clyde pet-friendly?
No, 1414 Clyde is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 1414 Clyde offer parking?
Yes, 1414 Clyde offers parking.
Does 1414 Clyde have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1414 Clyde does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1414 Clyde have a pool?
No, 1414 Clyde does not have a pool.
Does 1414 Clyde have accessible units?
No, 1414 Clyde does not have accessible units.
Does 1414 Clyde have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1414 Clyde has units with dishwashers.

