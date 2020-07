Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan extra storage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Cozy three bedroom two bathroom townhouse in Blanco River Village. This home features an all appliance package including a refrigerator, washer, and dryer. The gas cooktop makes cooking a delight. An attached and very spacious two car garage offers room for additional storage. The flooring is tile and hardwood throughout. Blanco River Village is a friendly community that is very well maintained by its HOA.