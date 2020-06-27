118 Rush Haven

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/76f74c5020 ---- Lovely 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in a great area. Comfortable open floor plan. Large 2nd floor balcony. Full size washer/dryer. 2 car garage. All bills included ! (Water/wastewater, trash, gas, electricity, and internet.) .Available for June pre-lease Managed by 3Z Realty *To schedule a tour, call (512)359-3950 or schedule directly from our website at findapartmentsandmore.com To schedule multiple properties or to speak with an agent directly, dial (512) 522-6722. View all of our featured properties at: www.findapartmentsandmore.com/available-rentals *Tired of searching the internet? Call or text Apartments and More to set up a customized tour of available rentals! Our free service gives you the knowledge and information to save you time, save you money, and find your perfect home. Your home should be something you\'re happy with, not something you settle for. Let us help. Our licensed Realtors know the San Marcos area. We take the time to listen to what is important to you, and we take all the steps available to us to help you get into the new home that you really want. (512) 522-6722