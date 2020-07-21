1114 Barbara Drive, San Marcos, TX 78666 Blanco Gardens
Amenities
dishwasher
carport
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
This is a charming 4 bedroom - 2 bathroom home - Huge corner lot with plenty of room to run around. Fully fenced yard. Huge 2 car carport. The master is downstairs. The closets are good size. Super close to DT San Marcos and Texas State. Close to shops and restaurants. You can't beat the location and the space.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
