1114 Barbara Drive
1114 Barbara Drive

1114 Barbara Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1114 Barbara Drive, San Marcos, TX 78666
Blanco Gardens

Amenities

dishwasher
carport
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
This is a charming 4 bedroom - 2 bathroom home - Huge corner lot with plenty of room to run around. Fully fenced yard. Huge 2 car carport. The master is downstairs. The closets are good size. Super close to DT San Marcos and Texas State. Close to shops and restaurants. You can't beat the location and the space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1114 Barbara Drive have any available units?
1114 Barbara Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, TX.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 1114 Barbara Drive have?
Some of 1114 Barbara Drive's amenities include dishwasher, carport, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1114 Barbara Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1114 Barbara Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1114 Barbara Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1114 Barbara Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 1114 Barbara Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1114 Barbara Drive offers parking.
Does 1114 Barbara Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1114 Barbara Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1114 Barbara Drive have a pool?
No, 1114 Barbara Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1114 Barbara Drive have accessible units?
No, 1114 Barbara Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1114 Barbara Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1114 Barbara Drive has units with dishwashers.
