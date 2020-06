Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home that is very conveniently located and only a few minutes to Texas State University and other major attractions in San Marcos. The home has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a 2-car garage, and a huge deck in the back yard. This home is zoned Single-Family SF-6 and per the City of San Marcos ordinance it does not allow more than one unrelated occupant. Availability date is August 1.