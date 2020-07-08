9201 Forbes Mill

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Ask listing agent for quick move in promotion! BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION! This home features a 3 bedroom two bath with a wide optn concept. Separate master shower and garden tub with gorgeous finishes! Gorgeous kitchen countertops, huge walk-in pantry, wood-look flooring, large cul de sac lot with sodded and fenced in yard, covered front porch and back patio to enjoy on these gorgeous Texas evenings, and many more features to enjoy! Landlord to provide kitchen fridge with reasonable offer.