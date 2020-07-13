/
pet friendly apartments
149 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Saginaw, TX
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
7 Units Available
Ashton Apartment Homes
681 N Saginaw Blvd, Saginaw, TX
1 Bedroom
$870
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
997 sqft
Welcome to Ashton Apartment Homes! Our quaint community offers the best of Saginaw, TX living.
Last updated July 13 at 06:26am
4 Units Available
Ruston
500 Ridgecrest Cir, Saginaw, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1110 sqft
Ruston Apartments will place our residents peacefully in Saginaw, Texas, north of the hustle and bustle of downtown Fort Worth but close to major thoroughfares, offering easy access to employment and entertainment alike.
Results within 1 mile of Saginaw
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
18 Units Available
Longhorn Crossing
1101 Longhorn Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,129
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off I-820 and I-35W. Easy to access from Downtown Fort Worth. On-site amenities include a picnic area and fitness center. Each apartment features a balcony or patio, coffered ceilings, and faux wood plank flooring.
Results within 5 miles of Saginaw
Last updated July 13 at 06:41am
$
81 Units Available
Tacara Village
10401 North Riverside Drive, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,145
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,487
1302 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Tacara Village in Fort Worth. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 06:35am
38 Units Available
Fairway Bend
Club at Fossil Creek
3400 Western Center Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sparkling pool capped by fountain. Fitness center with free weights, direct access to jogging trail. Wheelchair access. Open kitchens with breakfast bars. Less than a mile to I-35/North Freeway.
Last updated July 13 at 06:37am
9 Units Available
Shady Oaks Manor
Ascent
6303 Shady Oaks Manor Dr, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$750
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1085 sqft
Located just off 820 with views of Lake Worth. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with chef kitchens, energy-efficient appliances, faux-wood flooring and giant closets.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
203 Units Available
Fairway Bend
Cortland Riverside
6032 Travertine Ln, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,163
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,413
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,976
1582 sqft
You can't go wrong choosing any of our three-bedroom villas or one and two-bedroom apartments to call home.
Last updated July 13 at 06:26am
26 Units Available
Downtown Fort Worth
Lincoln Park at Trinity Bluff
520 Samuels Ave, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,130
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1301 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1440 sqft
Less than a mile to Sundance Square. Central resort-style pool with sundeck. 24-hour fitness center with full cardio theater. Affordable housing community.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
43 Units Available
The View of Fort Worth
1852 E Northside Dr, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,151
672 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,192
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,661
1109 sqft
Live your best life inside one of our 300 studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments where luxurious finishes and first-rate fixtures guarantee your wellbeing.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
60 Units Available
Quail Grove
Alleia Presidio
2028 Presidio Vista Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,207
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,563
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,111
1471 sqft
We’re proud to offer luxury one, two, and three bedroom apartments with a variety of modern interior finishes.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
43 Units Available
Downtown Fort Worth
Broadstone on 5th
500 Energy Way, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,410
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1269 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
35 Units Available
Downtown Fort Worth
Trinity Bluff Urban Apartments
701 E Bluff St, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$977
700 sqft
1 Bedroom
$977
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,543
1173 sqft
Sprawling pool with water features, sun shelf. Multi-level parking garage. Ceramic tile and faux plank wood flooring, arched doorways, nine-foot ceilings. Just a half mile to Sundance Square.
Last updated July 13 at 06:11am
35 Units Available
Spring Lake
5301 Springlake Pkwy, Haltom City, TX
1 Bedroom
$815
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
902 sqft
Luxurious and peaceful lakeside living is the lifestyle that awaits you at Spring Lake. Our apartment homes achieve the perfect blend of style and sophistication. You really can have it all and you will love where you live!
Last updated July 13 at 06:16am
23 Units Available
Far Greater Northside
Marine Creek Apartments
4500 Marine Creek Pkwy, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$910
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1197 sqft
Welcome to Marine Creek Apartment Homes, the premier apartments in Fort Worth, Texas. Featuring spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes, our pet friendly community offers a variety of modern amenities and conveniences to our residents.
Last updated July 13 at 07:00am
15 Units Available
Villa Lago
8201 Boat Club Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful community with lavish resort-like pool, clubhouse, dog park and 24-hour fitness center. Modern interiors with all-black appliances, incredible views and open floor plans. Minutes from Lake Worth.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
18 Units Available
Olympus 7th Street
2601 W 7th St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,503
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,041
1565 sqft
Shimmering pool with brick sundeck. Fitness center well-equipped for strength training. Two-tone paint and crown molding for stylish home interiors. Walk to Trinity Park.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Monticello Oaks Townhomes
150 Boland St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,735
985 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1385 sqft
Beautiful community near schools, Fort Worth Zoo and Kimball Art Center near White Settlement Road. Elegant hardwood floors, granite counters and new renovations. Beautiful gym and pool. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
17 Units Available
Lofts at Alta LeftBank
600 Harrold St, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,158
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,401
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,998
1231 sqft
Open kitchens, custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and kitchen islands. Spacious bathrooms and walk-in closets. Conveniently located with easy access to restaurants, retail, nightlife, and 7th Avenue.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
29 Units Available
The Flats at Alta LeftBank
2300 W 5th St, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$939
395 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,228
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,621
1257 sqft
Just steps from the Montgomery Plaza and numerous shopping, dining and entertainment venues along 7th Avenue. 1-3 bedroom units include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Gym, pool and internet cafe on-site.
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
21 Units Available
Desert Sands
5709 E Belknap St, Haltom City, TX
Studio
$724
327 sqft
1 Bedroom
$798
421 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Desert Sands Apartments, conveniently located close to Highway 820, Interstate 35W, and Highways 121 and 183, offers a beautiful, lush, and landscaped community and style of living.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
7 Units Available
Downtown Fort Worth
Parker House
250 West Lancaster Avenue, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,125
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1288 sqft
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available.
Last updated July 13 at 07:00am
$
29 Units Available
Fossil
Belterra
7001 Sandshell Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,769
1327 sqft
Comfortable apartments in a secure gated complex north of Forth Worth. Close to the I-35 and 15 minutes from downtown by car. Residents have access to gardens, clubhouse, swimming pool and fitness center
Last updated July 13 at 07:00am
19 Units Available
Republic Park Vista
8625 Ray White Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,089
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
North of Forth Worth near Keller, Republic Park Vista is sure to wow residents, from the in-unit laundry and hardwood floors to the car wash area and 24-hr gym. Near I-35W and I-820.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
39 Units Available
Cortland Presidio East
2322 Presidio Vista Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,066
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,498
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,807
1419 sqft
Pet-friendly community located just off I-35W in North Fort Worth. Units feature fully equipped kitchens with wine racks, raised ceilings, built-in bookcases and hardwood floors.
