757 Raven Drive

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A single story ranch home with a open and airy split floorplan. The living areas have a huge amount of natural light and engineered hardwood floors. The kitchen has plenty of granite counter space and comes with stainless steel appliances. The family room has a nice white stone fireplace. The master bedroom is huge and has a large bathroom with sperate updated stand-up shower and double vanity. Plenty of room in the backyard for fun and the oversized covered patio for relaxing. Don't wait to check out this home! Contact our leasing agent for more information!



