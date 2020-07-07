All apartments in Saginaw
Last updated October 8 2019 at 12:04 AM

757 Raven Drive

757 Raven Drive · No Longer Available
Location

757 Raven Drive, Saginaw, TX 76131

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A single story ranch home with a open and airy split floorplan. The living areas have a huge amount of natural light and engineered hardwood floors. The kitchen has plenty of granite counter space and comes with stainless steel appliances. The family room has a nice white stone fireplace. The master bedroom is huge and has a large bathroom with sperate updated stand-up shower and double vanity. Plenty of room in the backyard for fun and the oversized covered patio for relaxing. Don't wait to check out this home! Contact our leasing agent for more information!

This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 757 Raven Drive have any available units?
757 Raven Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 757 Raven Drive have?
Some of 757 Raven Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 757 Raven Drive currently offering any rent specials?
757 Raven Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 757 Raven Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 757 Raven Drive is pet friendly.
Does 757 Raven Drive offer parking?
No, 757 Raven Drive does not offer parking.
Does 757 Raven Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 757 Raven Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 757 Raven Drive have a pool?
No, 757 Raven Drive does not have a pool.
Does 757 Raven Drive have accessible units?
No, 757 Raven Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 757 Raven Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 757 Raven Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 757 Raven Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 757 Raven Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

