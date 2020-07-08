6328 Spokane Drive

Amenities
SPACIOUS! LUXURY home for lease near Eagle Mountain Lake, in acclaimed EMSISD. Convenient location for schools, shopping. Granite counter tops, lots of upgrades, Lovely D R Horton home. Quality is abundant!. Property is marketed for lease and for sale. Upon execution of a lease agreement, property will be withdrawn from market for sale . (See MLS 14021124) $20 monthly preventative maintenance pd by tenant includes hvac filters. Renter's insurance is required. Admin fee of $150 due at lease signing, which includes third-party pictorial move in report.