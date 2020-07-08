6328 Spokane Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

SPACIOUS! LUXURY home for lease near Eagle Mountain Lake, in acclaimed EMSISD. Convenient location for schools, shopping. Granite counter tops, lots of upgrades, Lovely D R Horton home. Quality is abundant!. Property is marketed for lease and for sale. Upon execution of a lease agreement, property will be withdrawn from market for sale . (See MLS 14021124) $20 monthly preventative maintenance pd by tenant includes hvac filters. Renter's insurance is required. Admin fee of $150 due at lease signing, which includes third-party pictorial move in report.