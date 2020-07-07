8106 Fallbrook Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking pool garage media room

Immaculate 4 bed, 3 bath home in the desired Woodbridge Community is just like new, but better! It already has the plantation shutters, hand scraped wood floors, a Mud Room feature & converted study area.The living area is light filled & open to the kitchen. The kitchen features granite counters, SS appliances, a gas cooktop

& island with a breakfast bar. Master Suite on level 1 has a jetted tub, separate shower & vanities, plus a HUGE walk in closet. Bedroom 2 on 1st floor with a hall bath would be a great guest room! 2 additional bedrooms, plus a bath are upstairs along with a game room & media room. Miles of walking trails, community pools & a Golf Course! WYLIE ISD!