Sachse, TX
8106 Fallbrook Drive
Last updated May 8 2019 at 9:55 AM

8106 Fallbrook Drive

8106 Fallbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Sachse
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Location

8106 Fallbrook Drive, Sachse, TX 75048

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
Immaculate 4 bed, 3 bath home in the desired Woodbridge Community is just like new, but better! It already has the plantation shutters, hand scraped wood floors, a Mud Room feature & converted study area.The living area is light filled & open to the kitchen. The kitchen features granite counters, SS appliances, a gas cooktop
& island with a breakfast bar. Master Suite on level 1 has a jetted tub, separate shower & vanities, plus a HUGE walk in closet. Bedroom 2 on 1st floor with a hall bath would be a great guest room! 2 additional bedrooms, plus a bath are upstairs along with a game room & media room. Miles of walking trails, community pools & a Golf Course! WYLIE ISD!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8106 Fallbrook Drive have any available units?
8106 Fallbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sachse, TX.
What amenities does 8106 Fallbrook Drive have?
Some of 8106 Fallbrook Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8106 Fallbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8106 Fallbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8106 Fallbrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8106 Fallbrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sachse.
Does 8106 Fallbrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8106 Fallbrook Drive offers parking.
Does 8106 Fallbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8106 Fallbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8106 Fallbrook Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8106 Fallbrook Drive has a pool.
Does 8106 Fallbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 8106 Fallbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8106 Fallbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8106 Fallbrook Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8106 Fallbrook Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8106 Fallbrook Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

