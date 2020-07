Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse internet cafe 24hr gym game room parking playground pool pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access media room elevator package receiving trash valet

Discover Olympus Woodbridge, a community of artfully designed apartments in Sasche, TX. Our upscale community showcases one, two, three, and four bedroom townhomes and apartments, with an inspired assortment of amenities. Enjoy large windows and ornate crown molding, a stunning chef-inspired kitchen, spacious floor plans, and private patios. Community features include a 24-hour fitness and cardio studio, executive business center, community clubroom with HDTV entertainment, a central park, dog park, and an exclusive Starbucks Wi-Fi cafe. At Olympus Woodbridge, you're ideally situated near shopping, outdoor adventures, entertainment, and dining options. Take advantage of all we have to offer at our apartments in Sasche today.