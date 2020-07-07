All apartments in Sachse
Find more places like 6529 Hillview Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sachse, TX
/
6529 Hillview Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6529 Hillview Lane

6529 Hillview Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sachse
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

6529 Hillview Lane, Sachse, TX 75048

Amenities

garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Home for lease , Ready to move in . 4 bedrooms, with 1 Study or Den room, 2 stories, 2.1 baths and 2 living area. Master Bedroom in first floor
Take a look and you will not be disappointed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6529 Hillview Lane have any available units?
6529 Hillview Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sachse, TX.
Is 6529 Hillview Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6529 Hillview Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6529 Hillview Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6529 Hillview Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sachse.
Does 6529 Hillview Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6529 Hillview Lane offers parking.
Does 6529 Hillview Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6529 Hillview Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6529 Hillview Lane have a pool?
No, 6529 Hillview Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6529 Hillview Lane have accessible units?
No, 6529 Hillview Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6529 Hillview Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6529 Hillview Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6529 Hillview Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6529 Hillview Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Villas
7920 Country Club Dr
Sachse, TX 75048
Olympus Woodbridge
7700 Cody Ln
Sachse, TX 75048

Similar Pages

Sachse 1 BedroomsSachse 2 Bedrooms
Sachse 3 BedroomsSachse Apartments with Balcony
Sachse Apartments with Garage

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXMidlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TX
Denison, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXCanton, TXHickory Creek, TXFate, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District