Home
/
Sachse, TX
/
6529 Hillview Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6529 Hillview Lane
6529 Hillview Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6529 Hillview Lane, Sachse, TX 75048
Amenities
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Home for lease , Ready to move in . 4 bedrooms, with 1 Study or Den room, 2 stories, 2.1 baths and 2 living area. Master Bedroom in first floor
Take a look and you will not be disappointed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6529 Hillview Lane have any available units?
6529 Hillview Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Sachse, TX
.
Is 6529 Hillview Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6529 Hillview Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6529 Hillview Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6529 Hillview Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Sachse
.
Does 6529 Hillview Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6529 Hillview Lane offers parking.
Does 6529 Hillview Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6529 Hillview Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6529 Hillview Lane have a pool?
No, 6529 Hillview Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6529 Hillview Lane have accessible units?
No, 6529 Hillview Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6529 Hillview Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6529 Hillview Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6529 Hillview Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6529 Hillview Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
