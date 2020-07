Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub extra storage microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse concierge elevator gym parking pool garage hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center dog park fire pit internet access internet cafe online portal pool table trash valet yoga

Welcome home to the Mansions at Bayside! This premier apartment home community offers an exquisite environment for those looking for a home in an amazing location with a beautiful view. These apartments outside of Dallas, TX, offer something for everyone from any background and any lifestyle. Youll definitely find something to love about this community, whether it be the beautiful location around the community, including the beautiful lake Ray Hubbard, or our own high class amenities helping you truly experience luxury. The Mansions at Bayside provides you a home that has all the comfort and convenience with a fun adventure around the corner!Our community is the perfect place for you to find your fit. Choose from multiple one-, two-, three-, and four-bedroom floor plan layouts. We also know that pets are very important to many of our residents, and as such, weve made our entire community pet friendly. So bring your furry friends with you! Theyll love it as much as you will.