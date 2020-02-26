9909 Glenshee Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking playground pool garage

3 bedroom and a study which can be a 4 bedroom with 2 dinning areas and kitchen open to living room and Master Bedroom feature a Jet tub with separate tub and shower. New Wood floor thru out the house and Ceramic tiles in all the traffic area and new paint. Other updates include; New stainless steel smooth top Range oven, New Microwave and New Dishwasher ready for you to move in. Refrigerator will stay. Walking distance to High Rated Keeley Elementary School, the Golf Courses, Club House and Community pool, playground and Park! Pets are contingent on Landlord approval..