Rowlett, TX
9909 Glenshee Drive
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:31 AM

9909 Glenshee Drive

9909 Glenshee Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9909 Glenshee Drive, Rowlett, TX 75089
Waterview

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
3 bedroom and a study which can be a 4 bedroom with 2 dinning areas and kitchen open to living room and Master Bedroom feature a Jet tub with separate tub and shower. New Wood floor thru out the house and Ceramic tiles in all the traffic area and new paint. Other updates include; New stainless steel smooth top Range oven, New Microwave and New Dishwasher ready for you to move in. Refrigerator will stay. Walking distance to High Rated Keeley Elementary School, the Golf Courses, Club House and Community pool, playground and Park! Pets are contingent on Landlord approval..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9909 Glenshee Drive have any available units?
9909 Glenshee Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 9909 Glenshee Drive have?
Some of 9909 Glenshee Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9909 Glenshee Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9909 Glenshee Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9909 Glenshee Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9909 Glenshee Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9909 Glenshee Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9909 Glenshee Drive offers parking.
Does 9909 Glenshee Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9909 Glenshee Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9909 Glenshee Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9909 Glenshee Drive has a pool.
Does 9909 Glenshee Drive have accessible units?
No, 9909 Glenshee Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9909 Glenshee Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9909 Glenshee Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9909 Glenshee Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9909 Glenshee Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

