Beautiful Renovated 4 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home right on the golf course in the highly sought after Waterview community in Rowlett. Large kitchen opens to the living area, New Paint & Flooring throughout, New Water Heater 2017. There is an abundance of amenities in WaterView including a water-park, golf course, tennis courts, fishing on numerous lakes, great schools, and parks. Make your move to the ultimate residential playground, WaterView!!!!!!