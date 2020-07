Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking pool garage media room

Unbelievably low rent for this unique house with lake views. Lake is just across the street. It has 5 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 3 car garage and a swimming pool. Spiral staircase going to the loft and media room; guest bedroom with bath; study with build in book shelves.