Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool garage hot tub

Fantastic opportunity to live in highly sought after Rockwall ISD and close to Lake Ray Hubbard! This wonderful home features nearly .4 of an acre, absolutely gorgeous in ground gunite pool with raised spa,, 3 car garage and fantastic upgrades throughout! This home also features a unique downstairs gameroom! This gorgeous home will not last long!



