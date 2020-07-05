9113 Hogan Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking playground pool garage hot tub

A MUST SEE...FAMILY FRIENDLY HOME & NEIGHBORHOOD! Stunning 5 BR, or 4BR w office, 3 full BAs, 2 LAs, 2 Dining, with large Gameroom. Open floor plan, private resort-style Pool & Spa, anchored by Covered Patio for Entertaining. Entertaining, eat-in Kitchen with large center island, lots of Counter Space and Cabinets. Kitchen opens to Family Room with Fireplace and wall of Windows providing lots of Natural Light. Hardwood flooring thru-out, with tiled BAs, granite & quartz countertops. Ceiling fans in all BRs and Living Areas. Walking distance & full access to the Waterview Community Swim Park with Slides, fishing in several lakes, parks, playgrounds, golf course and more! POOL & YARD SERVICE INCLUDED!