Rowlett, TX
9113 Hogan Drive
Last updated March 21 2019 at 9:27 PM

9113 Hogan Drive

9113 Hogan Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9113 Hogan Drive, Rowlett, TX 75089
Waterview

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
A MUST SEE...FAMILY FRIENDLY HOME & NEIGHBORHOOD! Stunning 5 BR, or 4BR w office, 3 full BAs, 2 LAs, 2 Dining, with large Gameroom. Open floor plan, private resort-style Pool & Spa, anchored by Covered Patio for Entertaining. Entertaining, eat-in Kitchen with large center island, lots of Counter Space and Cabinets. Kitchen opens to Family Room with Fireplace and wall of Windows providing lots of Natural Light. Hardwood flooring thru-out, with tiled BAs, granite & quartz countertops. Ceiling fans in all BRs and Living Areas. Walking distance & full access to the Waterview Community Swim Park with Slides, fishing in several lakes, parks, playgrounds, golf course and more! POOL & YARD SERVICE INCLUDED!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9113 Hogan Drive have any available units?
9113 Hogan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 9113 Hogan Drive have?
Some of 9113 Hogan Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9113 Hogan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9113 Hogan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9113 Hogan Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9113 Hogan Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowlett.
Does 9113 Hogan Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9113 Hogan Drive offers parking.
Does 9113 Hogan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9113 Hogan Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9113 Hogan Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9113 Hogan Drive has a pool.
Does 9113 Hogan Drive have accessible units?
No, 9113 Hogan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9113 Hogan Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9113 Hogan Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9113 Hogan Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9113 Hogan Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

