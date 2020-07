Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath located between 66 and Highway 30, near Lake Ray Hubbard. Features recently installed carpet in all bedrooms, a large den plus additional living area, open to the kitchen. Also has a formal dining room plus breakfast area, ceramic tile, ceiling fans and nice size backyard. Elementary school is only a couple of blocks away. 2 car garage with opener. Master bedroom has dual walk in closets and also a walk in shower. Ready for move in. Rockwall ISD!