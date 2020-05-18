9109 Briarcrest Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Clean, Clean, and Clean! Walk into this bright and open Waterfront home with inground pool, hot tub and more. Large living area with updated low E windows (through out) that look out to the Awesome back yard. Large Kitchen with new appliances and tons of cabinets. Split bedrooms with ceiling fans and nice sized closets. Master suite has large bath with dual vanities, garden tub, separate shower, and large walk in closet. Monthly rent includes full size washer, full size dryer, yard maintenance, and pool maintenance for worry free living. All this and in wanted Rockwall ISD.