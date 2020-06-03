All apartments in Rowlett
Last updated September 20 2019 at 5:06 PM

9101 Oak Hollow Dr.

9101 Oak Hollow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9101 Oak Hollow Drive, Rowlett, TX 75089

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fantastic home in the established, sought after Quail Glenn neighborhood of Rowlett! Boasting 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, this property has plenty of charm! Wood-like flooring, ceiling fans, spacious kitchen and dining area, fireplace, and large yard are some of the highlights! Near I-30 and Dalrock with plenty of shopping, entertainment and dining nearby! This is one to see!!Rental Terms: Rent: $1,500, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available NowPet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9101 Oak Hollow Dr. have any available units?
9101 Oak Hollow Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 9101 Oak Hollow Dr. have?
Some of 9101 Oak Hollow Dr.'s amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9101 Oak Hollow Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
9101 Oak Hollow Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9101 Oak Hollow Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 9101 Oak Hollow Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 9101 Oak Hollow Dr. offer parking?
No, 9101 Oak Hollow Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 9101 Oak Hollow Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9101 Oak Hollow Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9101 Oak Hollow Dr. have a pool?
No, 9101 Oak Hollow Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 9101 Oak Hollow Dr. have accessible units?
No, 9101 Oak Hollow Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 9101 Oak Hollow Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9101 Oak Hollow Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9101 Oak Hollow Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 9101 Oak Hollow Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

