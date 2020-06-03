9101 Oak Hollow Dr.

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fantastic home in the established, sought after Quail Glenn neighborhood of Rowlett! Boasting 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, this property has plenty of charm! Wood-like flooring, ceiling fans, spacious kitchen and dining area, fireplace, and large yard are some of the highlights! Near I-30 and Dalrock with plenty of shopping, entertainment and dining nearby! This is one to see!!Rental Terms: Rent: $1,500, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available NowPet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.