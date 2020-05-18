All apartments in Rowlett
Last updated December 4 2019 at 8:40 AM

9021 Millwood Drive

9021 Millwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9021 Millwood Drive, Rowlett, TX 75088
Highland Meadows

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Amazing home just minutes away from Lake Ray Hubbard, is waiting for you! Spacious gourmet kitchen offers clean white cabinetry with a beautiful contrasted black granite, stone back splash and stunning grey tile. Gorgeous wood flooring, upgraded lighting and elegant fireplace located in large family room right off the front of the home. Relax under the front or back covered porch and soak in desirable landscaping. Don't forget about the master suite offering a massive walk-in closet. A MUST see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9021 Millwood Drive have any available units?
9021 Millwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 9021 Millwood Drive have?
Some of 9021 Millwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9021 Millwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9021 Millwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9021 Millwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9021 Millwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowlett.
Does 9021 Millwood Drive offer parking?
No, 9021 Millwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9021 Millwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9021 Millwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9021 Millwood Drive have a pool?
No, 9021 Millwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9021 Millwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 9021 Millwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9021 Millwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9021 Millwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9021 Millwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9021 Millwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

