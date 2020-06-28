9014 Golden Pond Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning single story home, just minutes to Lake Ray Hubbard! You can be on the boat fishing in no time at all! Situated in an established neighborhood with beautiful mature trees that line the streets. Inside is impressive with a wonderful open flowing floor plan, spacious living w-built-ins and a decorative fireplace. Light & bright throughout! Beautiful Kitchen has a wrap around breakfast bar, stone counter-tops, gas cook-top, SS appliances + pristine white cabs! Charming Breakfast nook overlooks the huge backyard w-a storage shed, large yard + an open patio to enjoy! Rear two car garage. Private Master Suite w-a sitting area + en-suite bath! Formal Living, Formal Dining + 3 guest bedrooms! MOVE IN READY!