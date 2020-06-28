All apartments in Rowlett
Last updated November 14 2019 at 8:40 AM

9014 Golden Pond Drive

9014 Golden Pond Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9014 Golden Pond Drive, Rowlett, TX 75089

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning single story home, just minutes to Lake Ray Hubbard! You can be on the boat fishing in no time at all! Situated in an established neighborhood with beautiful mature trees that line the streets. Inside is impressive with a wonderful open flowing floor plan, spacious living w-built-ins and a decorative fireplace. Light & bright throughout! Beautiful Kitchen has a wrap around breakfast bar, stone counter-tops, gas cook-top, SS appliances + pristine white cabs! Charming Breakfast nook overlooks the huge backyard w-a storage shed, large yard + an open patio to enjoy! Rear two car garage. Private Master Suite w-a sitting area + en-suite bath! Formal Living, Formal Dining + 3 guest bedrooms! MOVE IN READY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9014 Golden Pond Drive have any available units?
9014 Golden Pond Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 9014 Golden Pond Drive have?
Some of 9014 Golden Pond Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9014 Golden Pond Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9014 Golden Pond Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9014 Golden Pond Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9014 Golden Pond Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowlett.
Does 9014 Golden Pond Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9014 Golden Pond Drive offers parking.
Does 9014 Golden Pond Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9014 Golden Pond Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9014 Golden Pond Drive have a pool?
No, 9014 Golden Pond Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9014 Golden Pond Drive have accessible units?
No, 9014 Golden Pond Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9014 Golden Pond Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9014 Golden Pond Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9014 Golden Pond Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9014 Golden Pond Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

