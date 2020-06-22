8606 Kensington Drive

Amenities

Get ready to call this place home! Wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in this well established Rowlett neighborhood is one you don't want to miss!! Just moments from Lake Ray Hubbard, Firewheel Mall and the Harbor in Rockwall making shopping and entertainment a breeze! Home features ceramic tile and wood laminate throughout. Large living room features a floor to ceiling brick fireplace. Nice open kitchen features stainless still appliances, and breakfast nook. Master features his and her closets and dual sinks. Enjoy a nice cup of coffee or tea on the covered patio in our backyard oasis.