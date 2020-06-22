All apartments in Rowlett
Find more places like 8606 Kensington Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rowlett, TX
/
8606 Kensington Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8606 Kensington Drive

8606 Kensington Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rowlett
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8606 Kensington Drive, Rowlett, TX 75088
Dalrock

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Get ready to call this place home! Wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in this well established Rowlett neighborhood is one you don't want to miss!! Just moments from Lake Ray Hubbard, Firewheel Mall and the Harbor in Rockwall making shopping and entertainment a breeze! Home features ceramic tile and wood laminate throughout. Large living room features a floor to ceiling brick fireplace. Nice open kitchen features stainless still appliances, and breakfast nook. Master features his and her closets and dual sinks. Enjoy a nice cup of coffee or tea on the covered patio in our backyard oasis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8606 Kensington Drive have any available units?
8606 Kensington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 8606 Kensington Drive have?
Some of 8606 Kensington Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8606 Kensington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8606 Kensington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8606 Kensington Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8606 Kensington Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowlett.
Does 8606 Kensington Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8606 Kensington Drive offers parking.
Does 8606 Kensington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8606 Kensington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8606 Kensington Drive have a pool?
No, 8606 Kensington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8606 Kensington Drive have accessible units?
No, 8606 Kensington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8606 Kensington Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8606 Kensington Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8606 Kensington Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8606 Kensington Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village of Rowlett
4500 SOUTHRIDGE DR
Rowlett, TX 75088
Harmony
11010 Harmony Hill Ln
Rowlett, TX 75089
The Mansions on the Lake
1600 N President George Bush Hwy
Rowlett, TX 75088
Waters Edge Villas
5501 Lakeview Pkwy
Rowlett, TX 75088
Mansions at Bayside
1801 Bayside Drive
Rowlett, TX 75088
Towers at Bayside
8400 Sunset Blvd
Rowlett, TX 75043
Lakeshore Villa
5304 Edgewater Dr
Rowlett, TX 75089
Terra Lago
9701 Terra Lago Court
Rowlett, TX 75089

Similar Pages

Rowlett 1 BedroomsRowlett 2 Bedrooms
Rowlett Apartments with BalconyRowlett Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Rowlett Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TX
Coppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary