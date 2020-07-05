All apartments in Rowlett
8501 Kensington Drive

8501 Kensington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8501 Kensington Drive, Rowlett, TX 75088
Dalrock

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in a well-established neighborhood. Formal dining room with built in shelves and large eat-in dining area with bay window! Step-down living room with wood burning fireplace and dry bar, gives this living space lots of character! Master bathroom boasts a separate shower and tub, as well as a brand new quartz counter-tops with double vanities! Microwave, stove, dishwasher, refrigerator and washer and dryer are included! Huge backyard with patio is perfect for those summer gatherings! Fresh coat of paint and all updates just added January 2019! Come see this home before its too late! Pet Restrictions: NO CATS. 1 dog with landlord approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8501 Kensington Drive have any available units?
8501 Kensington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 8501 Kensington Drive have?
Some of 8501 Kensington Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8501 Kensington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8501 Kensington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8501 Kensington Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8501 Kensington Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowlett.
Does 8501 Kensington Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8501 Kensington Drive offers parking.
Does 8501 Kensington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8501 Kensington Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8501 Kensington Drive have a pool?
No, 8501 Kensington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8501 Kensington Drive have accessible units?
No, 8501 Kensington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8501 Kensington Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8501 Kensington Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8501 Kensington Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8501 Kensington Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

