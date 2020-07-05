8501 Kensington Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in a well-established neighborhood. Formal dining room with built in shelves and large eat-in dining area with bay window! Step-down living room with wood burning fireplace and dry bar, gives this living space lots of character! Master bathroom boasts a separate shower and tub, as well as a brand new quartz counter-tops with double vanities! Microwave, stove, dishwasher, refrigerator and washer and dryer are included! Huge backyard with patio is perfect for those summer gatherings! Fresh coat of paint and all updates just added January 2019! Come see this home before its too late! Pet Restrictions: NO CATS. 1 dog with landlord approval.