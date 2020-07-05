8417 Royal Montreal Drive

Amenities

dishwasher playground tennis court fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven Property Amenities playground tennis court

Beautiful family home in sought after master planned neighborhood of WaterView. This is a very nice 4 bed, 2.5 bath, 2338 sq ft home, with custom designed floorplan and spacious bedrooms. Just installed all new carpet & beautifully painted through out. This single story home looks new with plenty of backyard to run and play.



The kitchen has a large island with an open concept. The house is located just a short walk from the Community waterpark, bike trails, tennis courts, fishing ponds, duck feeding areas, and playground. In addition, the home is located half a mile from the beautiful championship WaterView Golf Course. The house is available for lease immediately.