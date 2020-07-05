8417 Royal Montreal Drive

Amenities
Beautiful family home in sought after master planned neighborhood of WaterView. This is a very nice 4 bed, 2.5 bath, 2338 sq ft home, with custom designed floorplan and spacious bedrooms. Just installed all new carpet & beautifully painted through out. This single story home looks new with plenty of backyard to run and play.
The kitchen has a large island with an open concept. The house is located just a short walk from the Community waterpark, bike trails, tennis courts, fishing ponds, duck feeding areas, and playground. In addition, the home is located half a mile from the beautiful championship WaterView Golf Course. The house is available for lease immediately.