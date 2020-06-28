All apartments in Rowlett
Rowlett, TX
8409 Sailors Street
8409 Sailors Street

8409 Sailors Street · No Longer Available
Rowlett
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments with Balcony
1 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

8409 Sailors Street, Rowlett, TX 75089

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home near Ray Hubbard Lake! Home features an open floorplan concept that is open to the den and kitchen, fresh paint thorough out, new carpet was installed just a week ago, Hardwood floors in formal dining, living, hallways, newly installed furnace, Island kitchen boasts 2 pantries, wood burning fireplace with fire log, large walk-in attic with storage space, fiber internet is available to the house, walk in master closet, dual vanities in master bath, large lot on quarter acre with large backyard, automatic sprinkler system, 2 car garage, minutes from Pres. George Bush Turnpike and I30. $75 administration fee due upon approval and signing of lease agreement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8409 Sailors Street have any available units?
8409 Sailors Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 8409 Sailors Street have?
Some of 8409 Sailors Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8409 Sailors Street currently offering any rent specials?
8409 Sailors Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8409 Sailors Street pet-friendly?
No, 8409 Sailors Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowlett.
Does 8409 Sailors Street offer parking?
Yes, 8409 Sailors Street offers parking.
Does 8409 Sailors Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8409 Sailors Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8409 Sailors Street have a pool?
No, 8409 Sailors Street does not have a pool.
Does 8409 Sailors Street have accessible units?
No, 8409 Sailors Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8409 Sailors Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8409 Sailors Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 8409 Sailors Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8409 Sailors Street does not have units with air conditioning.

