8409 Sailors Street

Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home near Ray Hubbard Lake! Home features an open floorplan concept that is open to the den and kitchen, fresh paint thorough out, new carpet was installed just a week ago, Hardwood floors in formal dining, living, hallways, newly installed furnace, Island kitchen boasts 2 pantries, wood burning fireplace with fire log, large walk-in attic with storage space, fiber internet is available to the house, walk in master closet, dual vanities in master bath, large lot on quarter acre with large backyard, automatic sprinkler system, 2 car garage, minutes from Pres. George Bush Turnpike and I30. $75 administration fee due upon approval and signing of lease agreement.