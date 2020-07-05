You'll love living in this stylish home! The home has a fenced outdoor living space! This home features a fireplace in the living room and plenty of storage space. The kitchen has updated appliances with rich cabinets and ample counter space. Find a lease that fits your lifestyle. Choose from the nation's leader in home leasing and apply online today.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8406 Concord Drive have any available units?
8406 Concord Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 8406 Concord Drive have?
Some of 8406 Concord Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8406 Concord Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8406 Concord Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.