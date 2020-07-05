All apartments in Rowlett
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8406 Concord Drive

8406 Concord Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8406 Concord Drive, Rowlett, TX 75089
Princeton

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
You'll love living in this stylish home! The home has a fenced outdoor living space! This home features a fireplace in the living room and plenty of storage space. The kitchen has updated appliances with rich cabinets and ample counter space. Find a lease that fits your lifestyle. Choose from the nation's leader in home leasing and apply online today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8406 Concord Drive have any available units?
8406 Concord Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 8406 Concord Drive have?
Some of 8406 Concord Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8406 Concord Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8406 Concord Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8406 Concord Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8406 Concord Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowlett.
Does 8406 Concord Drive offer parking?
No, 8406 Concord Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8406 Concord Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8406 Concord Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8406 Concord Drive have a pool?
No, 8406 Concord Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8406 Concord Drive have accessible units?
No, 8406 Concord Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8406 Concord Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8406 Concord Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8406 Concord Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8406 Concord Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

