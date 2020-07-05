8310 Camden Ct

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters pet friendly stainless steel bbq/grill

Wonderful 2-Story Home on Cul-de-sac! - Fantastic floorplan with lots of space. Kitchen is great for entertaining and offers beautiful cabinets, granite counter-tops, tumbled marble backsplash, stainless steel appliances & an island! Large Formal dining room with tile flooring. 2 huge Family Rooms. Spacious Laundry room with cabinets. Beautiful Master Suite with crown moulding. Master Bath offers jetted tub, separate shower, double sinks & a vanity area. Generous size secondary bedrooms. This home has tons of natural light and a beautiful paint pallet with awesome light fixtures thru out. Oversized backyard has mature trees & is the perfect setting for BBQs.



(RLNE5295615)