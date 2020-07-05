8209 Newport Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home to this 3 bedroom, 2 bath gem for lease featuring updated flooring, appliances, roof, toilets, and more! Beautiful open kitchen area with a generous sized breakfast room situated between two living areas!! Split bedroom concept provides plenty of privacy! Master bedroom is large enough for your king sized furniture with an updated bathroom and jetted tub! Front yard has a very nice covered porch and a huge tree with plenty of shade for a relaxing evening outside! Home is positioned in the back of the subdivision so there is minimal traffic in this cul de sac area. This home has been very well maintained and is ready for a new tenant! Schedule your viewing today!