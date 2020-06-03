All apartments in Rowlett
8118 Meadowlark Lane
8118 Meadowlark Lane

8118 Meadowlark Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8118 Meadowlark Lane, Rowlett, TX 75088

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
ceiling fan
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
tennis court
Beautiful brick home near Lake Ray Hubbard. Luxury vinyl plank throughout home. Family room with vaulted ceilings, ceiling fan, and cozy brick fireplace. Kitchen offers generous cabinet and counter space with included Samsung refrigerator. Washer and dryer included. Two car garage with opener located in rear. Over-sized storage or workshop with electricity in backyard. Set in a quiet well-kept neighborhood. City of Rowlett has over 600 acres of parkland designed for your recreational needs. Golf, fishing, hiking, in-line hockey, tennis, disc golf or just a place to picnic to name a few. Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8118 Meadowlark Lane have any available units?
8118 Meadowlark Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 8118 Meadowlark Lane have?
Some of 8118 Meadowlark Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8118 Meadowlark Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8118 Meadowlark Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8118 Meadowlark Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8118 Meadowlark Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowlett.
Does 8118 Meadowlark Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8118 Meadowlark Lane offers parking.
Does 8118 Meadowlark Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8118 Meadowlark Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8118 Meadowlark Lane have a pool?
No, 8118 Meadowlark Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8118 Meadowlark Lane have accessible units?
No, 8118 Meadowlark Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8118 Meadowlark Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8118 Meadowlark Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8118 Meadowlark Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8118 Meadowlark Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

