8118 Meadowlark Lane

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage tennis court

Beautiful brick home near Lake Ray Hubbard. Luxury vinyl plank throughout home. Family room with vaulted ceilings, ceiling fan, and cozy brick fireplace. Kitchen offers generous cabinet and counter space with included Samsung refrigerator. Washer and dryer included. Two car garage with opener located in rear. Over-sized storage or workshop with electricity in backyard. Set in a quiet well-kept neighborhood. City of Rowlett has over 600 acres of parkland designed for your recreational needs. Golf, fishing, hiking, in-line hockey, tennis, disc golf or just a place to picnic to name a few. Must see!