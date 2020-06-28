8117 Sawgrass Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Impressive brick two stories in sought after Water view Estates of Rowlett with golf course in community as well as park and pool area awaits your visit. New Paint, custom designed wood and slate floors. Custom tile and wood on staircase. Custom slate fireplace surround. 2 story entry leads to columned formal living and dining. 20 foot den ceiling adjacent to kitchen and breakfast area and bar. Master down with separate shower, double vanities. 3 bedrooms and full baths. Corner lot. Not eligible for housing vouchers.