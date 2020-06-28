All apartments in Rowlett
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

8117 Sawgrass Lane

8117 Sawgrass Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8117 Sawgrass Lane, Rowlett, TX 75089
Waterview

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Impressive brick two stories in sought after Water view Estates of Rowlett with golf course in community as well as park and pool area awaits your visit. New Paint, custom designed wood and slate floors. Custom tile and wood on staircase. Custom slate fireplace surround. 2 story entry leads to columned formal living and dining. 20 foot den ceiling adjacent to kitchen and breakfast area and bar. Master down with separate shower, double vanities. 3 bedrooms and full baths. Corner lot. Not eligible for housing vouchers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8117 Sawgrass Lane have any available units?
8117 Sawgrass Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 8117 Sawgrass Lane have?
Some of 8117 Sawgrass Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8117 Sawgrass Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8117 Sawgrass Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8117 Sawgrass Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8117 Sawgrass Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowlett.
Does 8117 Sawgrass Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8117 Sawgrass Lane offers parking.
Does 8117 Sawgrass Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8117 Sawgrass Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8117 Sawgrass Lane have a pool?
Yes, 8117 Sawgrass Lane has a pool.
Does 8117 Sawgrass Lane have accessible units?
No, 8117 Sawgrass Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8117 Sawgrass Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8117 Sawgrass Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8117 Sawgrass Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8117 Sawgrass Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

